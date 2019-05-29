Menu
Doctors
Doctors lenetstan
Letters to the Editor

Doctor needed: Situation 'life threatening'

29th May 2019 10:58 AM
CORAKI resident Jennifer Sherwin has begged a doctor to offer services in her town, saying health and lives are at risk because of lack of services.

Her letter says:

Needing a GP in Coraki - with rooms ready and waiting for one - it's culminating in much distress, even life threatening, particularly for elders of Coraki.

Some of these elders did hard yards and years fundraising for the Campbell Hospital Coraki. Now they, having been used up in their efforts, are deserted and left for dead in their time of need.

They are forced out of town for GP appointments.

One yesterday has an issue that was minor a while ago, but it was left and is now serious.

This person can drive locally, but had to go to Lismore for GP, then to Ballina for U/S - asking a not-so-well out of town relative to drive!

Another strongly community minded elder has collapsed in car twice while seeking distant GP assistance.

People are delaying medical examination and advice here because of NO GP and necessity of travel until it is too hard to remedy the issue. The health service is saving $$$$ here and residents suffering!

Also, and very importantly, every time a person leaves town money is taken away from Coraki! Nothing is good about having NO GP.

Our Aboriginal neighbours are alright, one or two GPs available at Box Ridge a day a week at their Community Centre.

Implore GP'S in towns on the Northern Rivers to be of great honour and assistance to us here for even one day a week would aid us immensely and we would be so happy, no doubt healthier too.

Please one of you out there contact our health service to arrange.

Lismore Northern Star

