Doctor linked to mum's death faces further probe

A doctor's conduct will be assessed after death at Lismore Base Hospital.

A doctor's conduct will be assessed after death at Lismore Base Hospital. Marc Stapelberg

THE case of a doctor found to have failed in her duty of care at Lismore Base Hospital has been referred to the Health Care Complaints Commission.

In the findings of a Coronial Inquest into the 2014 death of Michaela Perrin, 26, Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame was particularly critical of the care provided by obstetrics and gynaecology registrar Dr Cristina Penaneuva.

Dr Penaneuva was one of a number of doctors and nurses who treated Ms Perrin in the days leading up to her death.

Coroner Grahame said Dr Penaneuva's failings included not taking notes in relation to her assessment of Ms Perrin, not identifying sepsis as a possible problem, not taking vital signs like temperature, and not assessing pain in her uterus.

"Dr Penaneuva showed a wholly inadequate knowledge of sepsis, particularly as it can occur post caesarian," Coroner Grahame said.

Coroner Grahame has recommended the Health Care Complaints Commission consider investigating her clinical conduct.

A Health Care Complaints Commission representative confirmed the organisation had been in contact with the coroner after the finding.

He said the commission is currently liaising with the NSW Coroner seeking transfer of documents to enable the commission to establish and assess the complaint.

"The assessment will be conducted in accordance with the commission's standard assessment processes".

The Northern Star has attempted to contact Dr Penanueva for comment.