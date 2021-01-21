Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Doctor found no sign of struggle on balcony murder accused

by Jeremy Pierce
21st Jan 2021 12:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A doctor who examined a man accused of throwing his girlfriend to her

death from a Gold Coast high-rise balcony did not find any injuries

consistent with a struggle in the lead-up to the tragedy.

Jayden Moorea, aka Dan Shearin, at Southport Court House on January 20, 2021. Photo Scott Powick/Newscorp.
Jayden Moorea, aka Dan Shearin, at Southport Court House on January 20, 2021. Photo Scott Powick/Newscorp.

Jayden Moorea, formerly known as Dan Shearin, is facing a murder

committal hearing in Southport Magistrates Court over the 2013 death

of Breeana Robinson, a Gold Coast Titans cheerleader who was 21 years

old at the time.

Giving evidence by telephone, Doctor Christine Mirakian recalled being asked to perform an examination of Moorea in the hours after the tragedy.

A photograph of Breanna Robinson.
A photograph of Breanna Robinson.

She noted a small patch of redness on a knuckle, consistent with psoriasis.

"It was a tiny abrasion," she said.

She was then asked by defence barrister Angus Edwards whether he had

any scratches or injuries consistent with being involved in a physical

altercation or scuffle.

She said he did not have any other injuries.

The hearing continues.

Originally published as Doctor found no sign of struggle on balcony murder accused

More Stories

balcony death breeana robinson court crime dan shearin editors picks jayden moorea

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        14 Northern NSW restaurants earn prestigious accolade

        Premium Content 14 Northern NSW restaurants earn prestigious accolade

        News We’re spoiled for choice with these truly amazing restaurants. How many have you been to?

        • 21st Jan 2021 12:00 PM
        Memorial forest announced as tributes flow for INXS manager

        Premium Content Memorial forest announced as tributes flow for INXS manager

        Entertainment Music icons have praised ‘infectious passion’ of former INXS manager Chris...

        Explained: When are the Byron Bay new traffic lights on?

        Premium Content Explained: When are the Byron Bay new traffic lights on?

        News The signals will delay traffic from the west of the interchange.

        Police await expert statement in arson case

        Premium Content Police await expert statement in arson case

        Crime Police allege the 18-year-old responsible for lighting numerous fires