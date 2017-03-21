27°
News

Doctor busts tetanus myths

Claudia Jambor
| 21st Mar 2017 11:44 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVERYDAY accidents from a cut while gardening to tripping over playing sport can lead to a potentially fatal infection if you're not properly protected.

A rare diagnosis of tetanus on the North Coast last week that left a seven-year-old in a critical condition sparked medical experts to encourage all to vaccinate.

But having a single jab isn't enough, experts warn with booster injections vital to maintaining immunity from preventable diseases, like tetanus.

Tetanus is different to most vaccine-preventable diseases - it's not contagious, which means protection from this dangerous infection comes down to individual responsibility.

Staff specialist of Public Health at the National Centre of Immunisation Research and Surveillance, Frank Beard said that means which means you cannot rely on those who are vaccinated in the community for immunity.

Since the widespread introduction of the tetanus vaccine in Australia in 1945, incidence of the disease has reduced significantly with a mere four tetanus cases in Northern NSW in the past 17 years.

Of the four cases, three were in older people who Dr Beard said may not have been properly vaccinated as children or had a recent booster.

Dr Beard said the handful of cases in Northern NSW, and the nation, reflect most people are aware of the importance of tetanus vaccines and boosters.

"We have very good coverage rates. I think the majority of people are aware of the need to get boosters," Dr Beard said.

The Australian Immunisation Handbook recommends children are given primary does of the vaccine from 18 months of age through to school age.

People aged 50 and 65 are also recommended a tetanus booster if they haven't had a shot in the past decade or more.

Dr Beard said those who have had tetanus previously must ensure they continue to be immunised against the bacterial disease.

"Even if you catch tetanus you don't get a reliable immunity afterwards," he said.

A tetanus immuoglobulin is provided to patients with tetanus-prone wounds who are either unvaccinated or haven't had a shot in the past 10 years.

Dr Beard said the immunoglobulin is used in combination with the vaccine as "extra protection until the vaccination kicks in".

The antibody injection isn't "intended as full protection" Dr Beard said.

While vaccinations are are effective for the majority, Dr Beard said anyone with concerns about reactions to the tetanus vaccine should "thoroughly explore" those concerns with a GP.

"It's pretty rare to have a reaction of a severity enough not to have the vaccination dose in future," he said.

For more information about tetanus and its vaccines, visit the Federal Government's Immunise Australia Program website.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  general-seniors-news health immunisations northern rivers health preventable diseases tetanus vaccinations

Council feels pinch as flood damage bill swells

Council feels pinch as flood damage bill swells

A DAMAGE bill of $3 million is estimated to be incurred by Richmond Valley Council to fix roads and drainage following the recent floods.

Doctor busts tetanus myths

A simple cut can lead to a fatal infection

REVEALED: Local Bunnings store earmarked for $8m expansion

SET TO GROW: The Bunnings Group are proposing an $8 million expansion of the Lismore store.

Retail giant identifies region as growth area

Unusual 'cattle' spotted grazing in carpark

These two unique number plates were spotted in Lismore.

Unique number plates caught next to each other

Local Partners

My genes are helping me celebrate Harmony Day

AS AN avid family historian I recently bit the bullet and spent up on an Ancestry DNA test.

Former Lismore Mayor will receive honorary SCU doctorate

Lismore Mayor, Jenny Dowell

Jenny Dowell was the Mayor of Lismore for eight years

Free opera performance coming to Casino

ON STAGE: Co-Opera's production of Eugene Onegin is coming to the area for a free event.

Eugene Onegin by Co-Opera

IncREDible Art exhibition for Byron

Some RED Inc artists with their artworks from a previous art exhibition in Lismore. From left, Naikia Taylor, John Rose, Amy Serone, Theo McPherson, Tim Thompson and Mbatha Nguta.

Group of local emerging artists with a disability showcase works

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

LISMORE: The Carboot Market is on this weekend.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from this weekend

Married at First Sight twins 'at war' over 'husband'

A BITTER fight is set to erupt between Married At First Sight twins Sharon and Michelle, after Sharon discovers her sister follows her ‘husband’ on Snapchat.

Police Splendour in the Grass fears: Eight hours to evacuate

Punters at Splendour lineup at the bus stop to leave the festival site. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The event would take eight hours to fully evacuate

The Bachelor led to ‘drinking problems’

The Bachelor contestant Lana Jeavons-Fellows.

Former contestant has told how she turned to partying after the show

Free opera performance coming to Casino

ON STAGE: Co-Opera's production of Eugene Onegin is coming to the area for a free event.

Eugene Onegin by Co-Opera

Triple J's One Night Stand coming to Mount Isa

Concert goers enjoy music at Triple J's One Night Stand in Geraldton in 2016.

YOUTH radio station's free, all-ages concert coming to regional Qld.

Toowoomba filmmaker's big win at Miami film festival

BIG WIN: Director Iain Fulton filming a scene from his award-winning film Velvet Boulevard.

A filmmaker's university project won an award at a Miami festival

The sexiest MKR challenge yet

Courtney and Valerie have these expressions for a good reason.

THE challenge is to make sauce worth bottling, and it’s sexy.

Tastefully Renovated Character Home

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Housing commission home sells for $1.65M

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats Street, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

"$1.65 million was way above reserve and truly surprising”

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!