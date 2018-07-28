Doctor app leading the way modern health care

AN IPSWICH doctor is pioneering the future of health care.

UberDoc is leading new health technology that allows patients to get a medical certificate, fill a script, have a phone consultation or request a doctor to see them at home via an app.

UberDoc helps to reduce the need for patients to have to make appointments to see a GP or having to wait in the emergency department.

Dr Sudeer Mahadeo, Dr Marcel Briones, Dr Ravi Bathula and Dr Briam Hedayati developed the app off the back of what they saw as potential in the future of health care.

Founder Dr Mahadeo the company assessed, verified and registered doctors for patients to access.

"We have spent the last couple of years developing the digital platform that will allow us to provide GP services to the community," he said.

"Once you download the app you can request home visits, medical certificates, referrals and tele-health consultations.

"This has not been done before, this is the first kind that is app-based.

"Two years ago a group of doctors were having a chat about where GP care is going to go next and what people want. We surveyed the population and got the standard of what patients wanted to have and that was efficiency, affordability and availability and they don't want to have to wait at the doctor for minor things.

"Doctors didn't want to have to work within four walls, they wanted to have flexibility in seeing patients."

He said plans were in place to be able to provide electronic scripts, but Australian law was yet to allow it.

He said UberDoc was useful for patients who didn't have time to see a GP but also an innovative and convenient way for doctors to work.

Standard services come with a 10 to 15 minute wait while home visits are normally followed up within the hour.

Dr Mahaedo has worked in Ipswich for more than 12 years and saw a gap in mental health services, particularly in rural areas.

He said it was a catalyst for the UberDoc technology and the 'any time, anywhere' approach to health care.

"There is a large number of suicides in rural communities so we wanted to push the tele-health aspect so rural patients can access a GP," Dr Mahaedo said.

"Research shows there is a short period of time of intense depression where someone may do something so if we can provide support to them in that time, evidence shows they are unlikely to do that and they can come out of the intense state of depression."

New versions of the app under development will include access to physiologists and allied health professionals.

"We are breaking new ground and managing patients out of the office. Our mission is to at some point be able to provide consultations digitally which will be equal or better than face-to-face," Dr Mahadeo said.

"Some other people have developed a jacket that can check vitals of someone at home but that's all to come.

"This will only take hold if people use it and provide community feedback. If the community embrace it then we are able to move forward."

See uberdoc.com.au for more information.