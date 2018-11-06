Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Drone Footage Great Barrier Reef
Environment

Doco producer, conservationists ally for Reef

by DANIEL BATEMAN
6th Nov 2018 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAIRNS-BASED natural history filmmaking unit has joined forces with a conservation group to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

Award-winning marine film content producer Biopixel has announced an alliance with collaborative movement Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef to further promote and protect the natural wonder from environmental threats.

The two organisations will work together to deliver educational content to drive engagement in conservation of the Reef.

Biopixel's world-class marine cinematography and educational resources will be integrated across Citizens' new Citizens Atlas platform, which showcases projects happening along the coastline and invites people from across the globe to explore and get involved.

The new alliance will also result in Biopixel co-founder and one of Australia's most successful tech entrepreneurs, Bevan Slattery, becoming Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef's first patron.

biopixel documentary great barrier reef reef

Top Stories

    Arrest at nude beach after woman reports 'indecent act'

    Arrest at nude beach after woman reports 'indecent act'

    Crime SHE was going for a run when the man approached her, "grinning".

    • 6th Nov 2018 8:03 AM
    Lismore-born jockey hopes to clinch Melbourne Cup win

    premium_icon Lismore-born jockey hopes to clinch Melbourne Cup win

    Racing Carnival Champion jockey Zac Purton has come a long way

    Farmer exiled from property after kill threats

    premium_icon Farmer exiled from property after kill threats

    Crime It has been "living hell" for neighbours, court hears

    Rest stop coffee shops under threat from 'critical review'

    premium_icon Rest stop coffee shops under threat from 'critical review'

    News Vendor says he's been given no details about the review

    Local Partners