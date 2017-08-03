Doco maker shows his extraordinary talents

FINALIST: Curtis Harrison's documentary is a finalist in the NOVA Employment 2017 Focus on Ability Short Film Awards.

A YOUNG filmmaker and disability advocate who hails from Lismore has been named a finalist in a short film competition celebrating disabilities.

Curtis Harrison's film, Our Extraordinary Talents, is a finalist in the NOVA Employment 2017 Focus on Ability Short Film Awards.

The five minute documentary focuses on the experiences of students from Brisbane school for children with disabilities, Mitchelton Special School.

https://vimeo.com/224590755

The film features four students at the school ranging between eight to 16 years old, as well as two teachers.

Harrison, 25, said idea to make the film came out of the blue but he has long nurtured an ambition to pursue a career in film which has included studying film at the Queensland School of Film and Television.

He said one of the teachers at Mitchelton Special School received a brochure about the film awards and forwarded it to him.

"We met a few weeks later and came up with an idea to focus on each student's individual talents,” he said.

Harrison, who himself has high functioning autism, said he initially expected the film to be a challenge.

"There is an old saying in filmmaking not to work with children or animals. But thankfully they were willing to play along most of the time which was a huge relief.”

The winner of the competition will be decided in two ways: a voters' choice, and judges' choice. The voters' choice winner is completely in the hands of the public via an online voting system.

Voting starts on July 25 and ends on midnight this Sunday, August 7.

Harrison encouraged people to watch the film, saying the theme was "just because they've got a disability, doesn't mean they can't do great things.”

He's personally on a mission to change the perception of people with disabilities by regularly setting and achieving his own goals.

"It's for a good cause, and we worked very hard on it,” he said

Harrison is heading to Sydney for the awards night on September 6 after being named a finalist.

Now in its ninth year, the FOA awards is designed to encourage film makers to focus on the ability of people with disability.

This year's FOA received 209 entries, including 101 school entries and 53 international films.

Following successful screenings last year in New Zealand, New York and Zimbabwe, this year the competition received entries from 19 countries, including Ethiopia.

Vote here: http://www.focusonability.com.au/FOA/films/Our_Extraordinary_Talents_1293.html