'Do your job, Kevin, and let council do theirs': LETTER

Page MP Kevin Hogan with a petition of 2000 signatures that he will give to Lismore City Council to reconsider the Lismore Square Expansion.

Page MP Kevin Hogan with a petition of 2000 signatures that he will give to Lismore City Council to reconsider the Lismore Square Expansion. Samantha Poate

Trevor Acfield, of South Lismore, is concerned that Page MP Kevin Hogan is 'in a frenzy' about the council's decision to knock back the $90 million expansion of Lismore Square. He wrote this letter to The Northern Star:

KEVIN Hogan has finally made a statement about an issue.

I have been holding my breath hoping that he might speak to Julie Bishop concerned that she is way too nice to Trump because his stupidity is a threat to our security.

Or perhaps he might agree with many of us about Adani, throw his support behind TAFE funding, talk about Koalas, help fix our toxic Wilsons River, show concern for workers wages, or stand up for Refugees rights etc, etc.

Things he could do in his capacity as Federal Member.

No, his big issue is to take on the council because he wants a bigger shopping centre.

No-one ever thought about until McConaghy Properties said it had $90m to spend.

Then Kev and the pro-developers went into a frenzy.

If we knocked it back it would be telling investors to "go away".

Clearly a massive sin.

No need to think that there were already 70 shops vacant in the CBD and that there would be winners and losers.

One of the really big issues for LCC councillors was that McConaghy Properties wanted some of Lismore Park.

Funny, but this was never mentioned by Hogan or his supporters.

Clearly the selling off of the land has no impact on Kevin.

It's what the Coalition loves to do - sell off public assets or reduce funding for public services.

Privatise and help out the big end of town.

It's core to their beliefs.

Do your job, Kevin, and let council do theirs, is my suggestion.

Finally Kev: Can you tell us whether McConaghy Properties has ever donated to the Nationals, and if so, how much?