Do you want to star in a TV series?

A NATIONAL broadcaster is hunting for aspiring actors from the Northern Rivers to tackle lead and supporting roles in an upcoming television series.

The casting agent for the ABC's Deadlock program will be holding auditions in Byron Bay for a week from Saturday, May 27 until June 3.

Specifically, the roles are suited for boys and girls, men and women of indigenous or Indian backgrounds with no acting experience necessary to apply.

From the makers of Murder Mysteries and Miss Fishers, Deadlock provides an insight into the high and lows of teenage life.

The show will be shot in Byron Bay and other areas on the Northern Rivers from July 31.

Any questions please email or call 02 8033 2163.

Lead role

- Indian Males aged 15 -19 (must be 15-years-old by the time of filming)

- Indigenous Males aged 15 - 19 (must be 15-years-old by the time of filming)

Supporting (speaking) roles:

- Indian girls aged 8 - 13

- Indian woman - late 30s - 50.

- Indigenous woman aged 65 - 80