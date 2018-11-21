'Do you want to live or die?': Guilty of violent DV breach

The 36-year-old Sarina man, who we cannot legally identify, faced Mackay Magistrates Court for sentencing on Tuesday.

A SARINA man pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order after rampaging through the family home, grabbing his fiancé by the neck and hurling a dog collar at the woman.

The 36-year-old was brought up from Mackay Watch-house to face Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to the contravention of a domestic violence order taken out to protect his partner and children, dated to Sunday.

Prosecutor Angela Kang detailed the agreed facts of the case to Magistrate Damien Dwyer - who would later exclaim "she's game" when told the defendant's partner had continued the relationship.

"On the 18th of November, 2018 at approximately 7.36pm the daughter of the aggrieved contacted police ... ," she said.

"Police attended ... and located the aggrieved sitting outside of the residence. Police spoke to the aggrieved, who told police the defendant had become angry and smashed the car and place (home).

"She further stated that during an argument in the bedroom the defendant grabbed her around the neck and said words to the effect of 'Do you want to live or die?'. The defendant has then thrown the dog collar at the arr grieved and it has struck her in the back."

Officers found the defendant heavily intoxicated and "lying on the lounge room floor", and he indicated he was upset his dog had died.

In defence, duty lawyer Cassandra Adorni-Braccesi said the man, who had a limited criminal record, had been seeking help through a counselling and recovery service.

She said the man instructed he had been stressed about the death of the dog and that he had ongoing issues with alcohol.

The case was stood down while the defendant was assessed for a possible probation order.