Do you want to know what love is? Find out at the theatre

THEATRE: NORPA and The Good Room present I Want to Know What Love Is on March 29 and 30.

I WANT To Know What Love Is a touring theatre show coming to NORPA.

And as we all know, if there is something we have plenty of in the area is entertaining, quirky love stories. Earlier in the year, the producers asked for some anonymous local love stories and they used some them to be part of the show.

We spoke to performer Caroline Dunphy, who is also a NORPA Associate Artist, about the show.

What can we expect from the show?

It has a cast of four performers. Two of the cast being co-devisors of the work.

The work around I Want To Know What Love Is sits inside a trilogy of works: the first being Regret, The 3rd Forgiveness.

We have mostly worked the show in fairly large spaces with a conscious decision re the lack of 'furniture / set'.

This became important to us early on in the making in order to expose and highlight the performers speaking the submissions on stage.

What level of reaction did you get from the request for local love stories?

We've had a huge reaction come from locals in regional areas.

We can only usually tell as they get submitted around the time each show is publicised for that region. So each week we see an influx of new submissions and tackle these stories as they filter through.

Any particular love story that was memorable to you?

There are many. It also depends on how I am connecting to each one at that time, and perhaps my own state.

There are some great one liner submissions and then pages long stories that have come through. Some have even mentioned someone's name and put a full stop after it - and that's it!

They are so many incredibly diverse stories it's hard to choose a favourite!

Even if anonymous, given than these are real stories shared by people, does it mean you tackle this show in any different way?

Yes. We built the show very much from our director's dramaturgical and writing framework, equally with the structure and emotional lean of the submissions.

It was a truly devised work in the sense that the creators worked in order to bring many elements and ideas into play and remain flexible in the creative development phases.

We always knew we had to keep the anonymous voices on the frontline of this work, and that we simply had to build artistically to support them.