Do you want to be a fighter pilot?

LOCKED IN: Paul Bennet Airshow display pilot Paul Bennet at the Lismore Aviation Centre on Three Chain Road.

LOCKED IN: Paul Bennet Airshow display pilot Paul Bennet at the Lismore Aviation Centre on Three Chain Road. Marc Stapelberg

Lismore Aviation Expo: The Lismore Aviation Expo will expand to two days this year with the Saturday focusing on career pathways for those interested in getting into the aviation industry or learning to fly.

LISMORE Aviation Expo will expand to two days this year with the Saturday focusing on career pathways for those interested in getting into the aviation industry or learning to fly.

Experienced pilots will give talks covering recreational, commercial and air force flying.

The Saturday, July 28, will be hosted by the Northern Rivers Aero Club and bookings are essential.

Presented by Fast Aviation, the main event will take place on Sunday July 29 from 9am to 4pm at the Lismore Aviation Centre, Three Chain Road, South Lismore.

It will feature death defying aerobatic displays by Paul Bennet Air Shows, adventure flights in WW2 warbirds, joy flights and learn-to-fly discovery flights.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Paul Bennet's talented team will have demonstrations in the Wolf Pitts Pro and Model 12 Pitts, as well as demonstrations in a T28 Trojan, Yak 52, three-quater spitfire and the Wirraway.

Fast Aviation will have joy flights available on the day, as well as opportunities for adventure flights in WW2 Warbirds on offer.

Lismore City Council's Business Development Coordinator, Danielle Hanigan thanked naming rights sponsor Fast Aviation and said their support of the event was integral to it becoming a mainstay on the east coast aviation calendar.

"We can expect to see a growth on what we've seen on past years so we will be featuring Paul Bennett airshows.

"He will be doing all sorts of crazy stints in the air with a bunch of his planes and lots of static displays ont he ground.

"Its for everyone - from aviation enthusiasts to family fun for everyone on the day.

"The 28th of July will be a bookings only event where the Northern Rivers Aero Club will host a number of education providers doing speeches on avenues to becoming a pilot whether its recreational, through the airforce or commercial."

She said they had seen consistent growth through the past few years which showed there was significant support for aviation in the area.

She added that the aero club had significant pilot training coming out of this event.

For more information on the Expo - go to www.visitlismore.com.au.