WE LIVE so close to the Queensland border some people may have mixed allegiances when it comes to following rugby league teams.

We have a chance to run team posters ahead of the big Queensland derby between the Broncos and Cowboys this Friday night at Suncorp Stadium

Does anyone living on the Northern Rivers care?

Or are you all died in the wool followers of NSW teams?

If you want us to run it in the paper, then let us know by taking part in our online poll.