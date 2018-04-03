Do you want a job on the Pacific Highway upgrade?

WITH 155 kilometres of highway to upgrade, a lot of workers are needed on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway - 2400 of them.

The project starts about six kilometres north of Woolgoolga (north of Coffs Harbour) and ends approximately six kilometres south of Ballina, and will cost $4.36billion dollars.

So who are those people and what's it like to work on the project?

NSW Roads and Maritime Service has posted a video featuring some of the workers talking about their experience.

If you think it sounds like a job you might like to do, you can find out more when the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade team visit your community to discuss job opportunities on the project.

The expo-style roadshow will be the last opportunity of its kind as the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade reaches peak employment this year.

They will have contractors, labour hire and Pacific Complete team members available to speak with you directly.

Information sessions

Ballina - Wednesday April 4

9am - 11am

Ballina RSL, 1 Grant Street, Ballina

Lismore - Wednesday April 4

2pm - 4pm

Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty Street, Lismore

Casino - Thursday April 5

9am - 11am

Casino RSM, 162 Canterbury Street, Casino

Maclean - Thursday April 5

2pm - 4pm

Maclean Bowling Club, 1A McLachlan Street, Maclean

Grafton - Friday April 6

9am - 11am

Grafton Jockey Club, Powell Street, Grafton