Do you thrive or struggle working from home?

CORONAVIRUS has created multiple changes to local businesses and new challenges for employers and employees.

From working from home to meeting online, workplaces have had to adapt to a new dynamic in a matter of weeks and how to manage a business has changed as a result.

Dr Robyn Johns, a senior lecturer in Management Discipline at the University of Technology Sydney, said the new environment may see business become more flexible to give their employees work/life balance.

"Recognising for instance that if someone has a young family, I think as managers you have to be a bit realistic and realise they're not going to be able to do both at the same time … so maybe it's recognising that for those workers their most productive time might be in the evening.

"So companies may have to give that trust to employees about when they feel they can be most productive."

Dr Johns said that past research has shown working from home has had mixed results in regard to an employee's productivity.

"The evidence has been really mixed, they find people can work much longer hours and part of that is people are trying to compensate for not being there (in the workplace) and in some cases people tend to get more done if they're not disturbed," she said.

"If you're not in that circumstance however, it shows that it can be quite hard to get that work done."

Dr Johns said the workplace allows complete access to all the required equipment, but businesses need to be aware that the same equipment may not be available at home.

"The workplace is a bit of a leveller, people can leave those socio-economic differences at the door and get on with the job, the difference with being thrust into this current environment is people are not set-up," Dr Johns said.

"Some people are probably thriving because they're set up but others may be struggling due to possibly not having that same access."

However, Dr Johns said it was the simple aspects of management which would enable businesses to get the most out of their employees.

"Providing information … I think managers need to be available to provide a sympathetic ear and understand the struggles and anxieties of their employees."