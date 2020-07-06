Menu
The 41-year-old woman allegedly blew 0.106 behind the wheel of a car in Tweed.
’Do you think I give a flying f---?’: Shocking response from accused drink-driver

Jessica Lamb
6th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
POLICE were unimpressed by the response from a potty-mouthed driver who allegedly blew more than three times the legal limit.

The 41-year-old woman was found behind the wheel of a Queensland registered Mitsubishi ASX in Tweed Heads, allegedly blowing 0.106.

Officers stopped the car on Minjumbal Drive just after midnight on Saturday, when they allege the accused’s reaction to her charge was “Do you think I give a flying f---?”

Her driver's licence was immediately suspended and she was issued with a notice to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court.

