Do you think a 35m high ski jump is appropriate for Lennox Head?

IT'S the $10.5million project that has left some locals furious, and they are not done 'howling' to council that they are against this ski jump on Lennox Head's pristine coast line.

With the Development Application lodged last week for a Recreation Facility Olympic Training Facilities (ski jump) near Lake Ainsworth, opposition to the project has become more vocal.

'The Howl for Protest' is a community response to the proposed eleven story (35 metres high) ski jump, and will be held on Thursday May 11, from 5pm Lennox Head Surf Club.

Social media forums are full of unhappy posts, with protesters vying for signatures on their petitions and emails to council.

A diagram has been posted to twitter, comparing the height of the proposed structure to surrounding landmarks.

Six formal letters of complaint have been recorded on the council DA.

Locals expressed their concerns about "visual pollution”, "the ugly and inappropriate structure”, which will "downgrade the shire” and create "eye sores” for the community and tourists.

Campaign flyers have also been distributed reading: "We love our Olympians but this is not the place”.