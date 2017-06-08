Do you remember the day it snowed on the Northern Rivers?

WITH a cold front moving through the state, towns on the tablelands are on the lookout for snow.

Many of us closer to the coast have dreams of waking up one wintery morning, flinging open the front door to find a glistening white lawn blanketed with snow.

While it's not likely to happen, history shows it may not be too much of a stretch to see snow in our region.

Thirty-three years ago, locals were buzzing with excitement as snow falling at Mount Nardi, just 24km from Lismore.

On July 3, 1984, The Northern Star reported a light fall was recorded at the summit where the television and radio transmitters are located.

Snow at Mount Nardi. The Northern Star Archives

Snow also fell at White Swamp, 40km west of Woodenbong, and at Tenterfield.

It was reported residents in Lismore waited in anticipation as the temperature dropped, but were rewarded with light hail instead.

The maximum in Lismore that day was 15.5 degrees, with a minimum of 4.5 degrees.

The Northern Star reported Brian Robb, stationed at Mount Nardi for more than 20 years at the time, as saying sleet began to fall on the mountain at noon, followed by light snow an hour later.

"The flakes were swirling in the wind," he said. "I've never seen snow here before."

A heavy snow fall was reported at White Swamp.

A local grazier, Keith Young, is reported to have driven into the snow in his truck on his way back to his property.

"I had two dogs in the back of the truck, one of them black," he said.

"When I looked back, the black dog was white."

His family had not seen snow there before. The snow remained on their property for some time, but melted quickly in the lower areas.

Long-term residents of the area remember it snowing at Mount Nardi about 30-40 years earlier.

Conditions in the leadup to snow

The temperature dropped to a low of 4.5 degrees.

There had been frost in the lead-up, clearing to a fine day.

Strong westerly and south-westerly winds were experienced.

Most of eastern and central Australia were experiencing blizzard-like conditions.