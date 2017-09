Police are searching for this person in relation to an incident that occurred in Federal.

AN INCIDENT that occurred at a licenced premises at Federal last month is being investigated by police.

If you recognise the person in this photo, she is may be able to help police with their inquiries.

If you can identify this person please call Ballina Police on 66818699 or call crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E64422909.

All information is treated with confidentiality.