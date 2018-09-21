Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Do you recognise these two?
Do you recognise these two? Joanne Reid
Crime

Do you recognise these two?

Jenna Thompson
by
21st Sep 2018 9:15 AM

DO you know either of these people?

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a male and female depicted in the CCTV footage from Grafton Shoppingworld on Tuesday, September 18 at approximately 10am.

It is believed the pair can assist with enquiries regarding the theft of a green Mason mountain bike from Big W.

The male is described as Caucasian in appearance, 5'10 to 6'1 in height, aged in his early 20's, thin build wearing bright red peak cap, black long sleeve shirt and baggy black track pants. The female is described as Caucasian appearance, thin build, aged mid 20's wearing all black.

Anyone with information that may help identify the pair is asked to contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Crime Report E 68581911 relates.

Alternatively information can be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page HERE.

bigw clarence crime clarence police crime stoppers nsw police theft
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Fun and fashions from the Lismore Cup

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun and fashions from the Lismore Cup

    News WE TOOK 59 photos at the Lismore Cup this year... did we spot you? Check out our photo gallery.

    SNEAK PEEK: Plans in motion for $8 million pool upgrade

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: Plans in motion for $8 million pool upgrade

    Council News "Pool would be over 60 years old... the time is here for upgrades"

    • 21st Sep 2018 9:00 AM
    Is $400 a week rent too much for this townhouse?

    premium_icon Is $400 a week rent too much for this townhouse?

    Property How much rent would you pay to live in this townhouse?

    • 21st Sep 2018 9:00 AM
    'Deeply traumatised': Family responds after investigation

    premium_icon 'Deeply traumatised': Family responds after investigation

    News "The family calls for an explanation why officer is still on duty"

    Local Partners