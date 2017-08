Police are looking for these two people to help them with their inquiries

LISMORE police are investigating an incident that took place at Best & Less in Lismore at 11:03am on August 11.

The two pictured people may be able to assist with police inquiries.

Police are looking for these two people to help them with their inquiries Samantha Elley

If you can identify either of these people please contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E235364697.

All calls are treated with confidentiality.