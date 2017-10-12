26°
News

Do you need funding for your community event?

Woodburn Riverside Festival is one event that received funding.
Woodburn Riverside Festival is one event that received funding. Susanna Freymark
JASMINE BURKE
by

APPLICATIONS for Richmond Valley Council's Event Support Scheme are now open.

The scheme offers funding for eligible organisations to help showcase local festivals and events held between July 1 2018 and June 30 2019, which have the ability or potential to attract visitors to the region, achieve media attention and involve and inspire the local community.

Both cash and in-kind support is available, such as including the provision of rubbish bins at an event, or traffic management support, or marketing opportunities.

Some of the previous recipients of this funding have been the Casino Truck Show, Evans Head Great Eastern Fly-In, Woodburn Riverside Festival, Quota Arts and Craft Fair, and Northern Rivers Auto Spectacular.

When applying for the Event Funding Support Scheme, applicants will be required to meet the specific criteria outlined in the guidelines and supply the required supporting documentation.

Applications are open until 5pm Monday January 29.

Applications will be assessed between February and March and event organisers will be notified by May next year.

For more information and to apply, visit www.richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au.

It is recommended all applicants contact the Council's Events Officer on 6660 0300 or email council@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au to discuss your application prior to submission.

Topics:  northern rivers community richmond valley council woodburn riverside festival

Lismore Northern Star
Driver involved in fatal Nimbin crash pleads guilty

Driver involved in fatal Nimbin crash pleads guilty

THE 43-year-old driver was "substantially impaired" when his 4WD collided head on with a car driven by a well known Nimbin woman, who later died.

How to save hundreds of dollars on your petrol

Lady pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station.

A new app is making things easy for drivers

80% of people won't be able to afford comfortable retirement

Are you planning for your retirement?

New research shows a bank balance of $2 million is needed

Yarn circles raise issues of living in a rural town

RESEARCHER: Nick Freeburn from Southern Cross University.

Finding something in common

Local Partners