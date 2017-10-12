Do you need funding for your community event?

Woodburn Riverside Festival is one event that received funding.

Woodburn Riverside Festival is one event that received funding. Susanna Freymark

APPLICATIONS for Richmond Valley Council's Event Support Scheme are now open.

The scheme offers funding for eligible organisations to help showcase local festivals and events held between July 1 2018 and June 30 2019, which have the ability or potential to attract visitors to the region, achieve media attention and involve and inspire the local community.

Both cash and in-kind support is available, such as including the provision of rubbish bins at an event, or traffic management support, or marketing opportunities.

Some of the previous recipients of this funding have been the Casino Truck Show, Evans Head Great Eastern Fly-In, Woodburn Riverside Festival, Quota Arts and Craft Fair, and Northern Rivers Auto Spectacular.

When applying for the Event Funding Support Scheme, applicants will be required to meet the specific criteria outlined in the guidelines and supply the required supporting documentation.

Applications are open until 5pm Monday January 29.

Applications will be assessed between February and March and event organisers will be notified by May next year.

For more information and to apply, visit www.richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au.

It is recommended all applicants contact the Council's Events Officer on 6660 0300 or email council@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au to discuss your application prior to submission.