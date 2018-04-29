Do you need a furry new friend in your life?

THE perfect opportunity to welcome a new furry friend into your life will take place next weekend.

Northern Rivers Animal Services (NRAS) will host its next Adoption Day on Saturday May 5 at the NRAS Rescue Shelter.

NRAS animals available for adoption will be on site for prospective adoptive families to come down and meet and greet their potential new family member.

Even if you're not looking to adopt, members of the public are invited as NRAS will be providing a $10.00 nail clipping service and Groomz with Bling will continue the pampering of your precious pooch with a $20.00 bath. NRAS will also have beautiful dogs coats (made and donated by Alison Campbell) on sale in time for the cooler days ahead.

The Doppio coffee van will be on hand as well, so folks can grab a coffee and chat to the NRAS volunteers who can answer questions about the adoption process, becoming a foster carer, volunteering with the group or some of its great initiatives, such as the Vet Partner program for subsidised desexing.

"Since the beginning of the year NRAS has seen a huge intake of cats and kittens,” the group's president Jo Parker said. "But in the past few weeks, there have been more dogs coming into foster care so there will be plenty of beautiful animals looking for their new home and family.”

All NRAS animals are vet checked, flea and worm treated, vaccinated, microchipped and desexed prior to adoption. To view the animals that are available for adoption, people are asked to either go to the website, call the office weekdays 10:00am - 4:00pm or send an email enquiry.

NRAS Adoption Day

Saturday May 5

10:00am - 1:00pm

NRAS Rescue Shelter

61 Piper Drive, Ballina

Ph: 6681 1860