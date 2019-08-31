Do you love Lismore's loos? Council wants to know

LOO VIEW: Lismore City Council is calling for feedback on how it should manage access to its public toilets.

LISMORE City Council is reviewing the way its manages its accessible public toilets and it wants your feedback.

The council is asking residents to complete an online survey to help them understand people's needs when using these amenities.

Feedback will be used to make a decision on how to manage accessible public toilets.

The survey closes by Friday, September 20, and people can remain anonymous if they wish.

The council said accessible public toilets in the Local Government Area were locked at all times and only opened using the Master Locksmiths Access Key (MLAK) system.

The only exception is the Keen Street toilet block in the CBD, which is open to the public day and night.

To talk to the council about any issues, phone 1300 87 83 87 and ask to speak with Catherine Rosenbaum who can also provide you with alternative formats of the survey.

The online survey is here.