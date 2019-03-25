Do you live to work or work to live?

IT'S easy to become consumed by establishing, expanding or even saving your business, but at what cost? Here are some tips for helping ensure you work to live, not live to work.

1. Have an outside interest; it's non-negotiable

It doesn't really matter whether you enjoy painting, learning a musical instrument, playing golf, volunteering at a local organisation, cooking, surfing or basket weaving - the point is it's important to have a hobby or outside interest that isn't related to your business.

It not only allows you time to log-off mentally from your business, but "it's where your creativity will often come from", according to veteran Sunshine Coast life and business coach Babette Bensoussan.

2. Learn to delegate

Many small business people find it difficult to delegate tasks to staff, and end up juggling too many balls. Learning to trust staff and giving them a chance to prove their reliability can be crucial to ensuring you as the owner have time to deal with the issues that really matter, and to focus on your areas of expertise.

3. Build holidays into your business plan

You may have to temporarily close the business, or leave it in the hands of an employee, but either way it's important to make time for recharging your batteries once you're business is established. If you can't afford to take the occasional break then your business plan might need tweaking, as burnout is just around the corner.

Nick Gleeson and his wife Ruby bought Factory Espresso in Orange in regional NSW three years ago. After working 80-90 hour weeks to establish the business, they now take the odd holiday.

"The reality is you're going to be spending hundreds of dollars being away anyway, because you need people to replace you, so if you don't let go for just a small period, then you're fried," he says.

"You can't come up with any fresh ideas, you've got nothin'."

4. Be grateful

You work more hours than a 9-5 wage slave. You take all the risk. You're doing paperwork at 9pm. There is no sick leave or holiday pay. But don't forget to value the freedom that comes with not having to answer to a boss every day. Your future is in your hands, and there is no-one looking over your shoulder. Learn to be grateful for that freedom and control.

5. Switch off

Ms Bensoussan has a rule. She checks her email twice a day, and that's it.

"If anyone needs to get hold of me urgently, my number is there," she says. "Call me. If it's not urgent, then they can wait. Nothing is that urgent in life."

6. Mindfulness

The ability to live in the moment, or what Ms Bensoussan describes as "being present", allows you to appreciate and focus on what is happening right here, right now, whether it be talking with a client, accepting a delivery, dropping your child at a music lesson, eating a nice meal with your family, or simply watching the way a cloud formation changes shape.

It's a skill she had to learn along the way.

"[There is] a difference between being a 'human doing' and a 'human being'," she says. "For many years my value was in the doing, as opposed to being present."