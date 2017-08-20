Do you know your consumer rights and responsibilities?

Enhance your knowledge of consumers rights and responsibilities at Fair Trade information session in Lismore.

LISMORE residents will have the opportunity to enhance their knowledge of consumer rights and responsibilities next week with the NSW Fair Trading consumer and business roadshow My Place.

Director of Engagement and Complaints for NSW Fair Trading, Suzanne Crowle, said free information sessions will be running in Lismore from Tuesday August 22 to Friday August 25.

"Fair Trading will offer information sessions for landlords, real estate agents, motor repairers and dealers, consumer information, as well as sessions relevant to incorporated associations,” Ms Crowle said.

"At the Motor Dealer and Repairer seminar, NSW Fair Trading staff will give a talk on the legislative requirements of being compliant as licence holders under the Motor Dealer & Repairers Act 2013, Motor Dealers & Repairers Regulation 2014 and the Australian Consumer Law.

"And landlords will have the chance to attend a session regarding the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants under the Residential Tenancies Act 2010 and Residential Tenancies Regulation 2010,” Ms Crowle said.

The My Place Program is Fair Trading's opportunity to connect with communities and provide education on consumer and business matters.

"Fair Trading's My Place events have proven to be highly successful in educating consumers of their rights, while helping to raise awareness among traders about their responsibilities under consumer protection legislation,” Ms Crowle said.

There will be six information sessions offered over the four days and residents are encouraged to register their attendance prior to the event, as spaces are limited.

For more information about the My Place Program or to register for an event, please visit www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.au or phone 13 32 20.