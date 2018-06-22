Do you know what type of ducks these are?

BIRDS OF A FEATHER: These plumed whistling ducks were found alone in a swimming pool and were too young to be on their own. A search of the area failed to find their parents, so they were brought into care.

WILD ducks are a relatively common sight around the Northern Rivers, but did you know there are three different species in our area?

Pacific Black ducks

are perhaps the most common. Their distinct feature is their dusty-brown head with cream face and black/brown stripe that runs from the top of the bill through to their eye, with a second, smaller brown stripe along their cheek. If you look closely, they have a bright glossy green patch in the secondary flight feathers. These ducks are dabblers, so feed predominantly in bodies of water.

By contrast, the

Australian Wood duck

nests in tree hollows and is a grazer, feeding on grasses, much like a goose. The males and females are easily distinguished, with the male having a chocolate-coloured head. Mum and dad ducks both help raise their ducklings and families stay together for some time.

Plumed Whistling Ducks

are not as commonly seen, so it has been quite a treat for our WIRES volunteers to have three of them in care. These three (pictured above) were found alone in a swimming pool and were too young to be on their own. An extensive search of the area failed to find their parents, so they were brought into care.

These are a tall, long-necked duck, with prominent long off-white plumes edged in black along the flanks. They can be found sometimes in large numbers on the edges of lagoons, mangrove creeks and swamps where they preen and sleep during the day, then at night they fly out to feed on grasslands, often a long distance away.

