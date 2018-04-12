Menu
Police are trying to identify a man after a graffiti incident at Alstonville.
Police are trying to identify a man after a graffiti incident at Alstonville. Contributed
Crime

Do you know this man? Alstonville police need your help

12th Apr 2018 2:31 PM

ALSTONVILLE police have called for the public to help them identify a man after a vandalism incident overnight.

Richmond Police District officers said they believed a man pictured in CCTV images might be able to assist them with their enquiries.

The man was walking his dog at the time of the alleged incidents, in which a number of bins were vandalised at the rear of the Plaza about 8.09pm last night.

Anyone who may be able to assist should phone Ballina Police Station on 02 6681 8699 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000, quoting reference number E70137781.

