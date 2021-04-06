Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him

Tweed Byron police need help identifying this man.

Tweed Heads police are seeking help identifying a man who my be able to assist with investigations into opportunistic theft.

The Tweed Byron Police District posted on social media there has been an opportunistic thief in the Tweed Heads area.

“The thief is taking personal belongings out of shopping trolleys when victims are not watching,” the post said.

Tweed Heads Police are seeking the communities assistance to identify the man in the photo below.

Police believe he may be able to assist with their inquires.

If any member of the community can identify this man, please contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

