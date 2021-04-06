Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tweed Byron police need help identifying this man.
Tweed Byron police need help identifying this man.
Crime

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
6th Apr 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tweed Heads police are seeking help identifying a man who my be able to assist with investigations into opportunistic theft.

The Tweed Byron Police District posted on social media there has been an opportunistic thief in the Tweed Heads area.

“The thief is taking personal belongings out of shopping trolleys when victims are not watching,” the post said.

Tweed Heads Police are seeking the communities assistance to identify the man in the photo below.

Tweed Byron police need help identifying this man.
Tweed Byron police need help identifying this man.

Police believe he may be able to assist with their inquires.

If any member of the community can identify this man, please contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him

opportunistic stealing tweed byron police
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man taken to hospital after pig truck rollover

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital after pig truck rollover

        News Traffic remains blocked in both directions, and diversions are in place

        Don’t miss a minute of junior rugby championships

        Premium Content Don’t miss a minute of junior rugby championships

        News We'll stream every game over three days, so you won’t miss a thing.

        Coastal weather warnings raised by BOM

        Coastal weather warnings raised by BOM

        News Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities on...

        Closed or open? Latest Northern Rivers road update

        Closed or open? Latest Northern Rivers road update

        News Update on road closures around the Northern Rivers and Tweed.