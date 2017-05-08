Do you know someone who is protecting the environment?

LOCALS have been urged to take the time to nominate people who are working hard protecting the environment and delivering more sustainable agriculture in the region, for the 2017 State Landcare Awards.

Senator for New South Wales Concetta Fierravanti-Wells said local Landcare groups and volunteers deserved to be recognised for their passion and commitment.

"Landcare is an important part of the Australian Government's billion dollar plus investment in improving the condition of our natural resources including soil health,” Senator Fierravanti-Wells said.

"As a result it is vital we acknowledge those individuals, partnerships and organisations that are carrying out this essential work.”

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister, Luke Hartsuyker said Landcare Australia has more than 6000 groups and more than 100 000 volunteers.

"As we head into National Volunteer Week, these awards are not only a timely reminder to encourage people to get involved in their local community but also an opportunity to acknowledge the many significant environmental and agricultural outcomes being achieved,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"We can't have a sustainable agricultural industry without looking after its productive base - soil management, weed, pest and disease management, water management and biodiversity.

"Agriculture relies heavily on the health of the natural environment and the Australian Government is proud to acknowledge those dedicated to protecting it for future generations.”

This year there are nine categories in the state and territory Landcare awards including sustainable farming, indigenous land management, young land carers, coast care and innovation.

Nominations for the New South Wales awards close June 16.

Anyone interested in finding out more or submitting a nomination can visit

https://e-award.com.au/2017/landcareawards/newentry/about.php