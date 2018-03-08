Doctor's life saved by CPR. You can save lives too

GIFT OF LIFE: Knowing first aid such as CPR is a vital skill all drivers should possess, according to St John Ambulance NSW.

GIFT OF LIFE: Knowing first aid such as CPR is a vital skill all drivers should possess, according to St John Ambulance NSW. lenetstan

INSTEAD of chocolate eggs, consider learning CPR as a gift to your loved ones ahead of the Easter long weekend.

After the life of a well-known Lismore surgeon Dr Buddee, was saved when he collapsed while driving his car last week, thanks to other motorists who knew CPR, a leading first-aid organisation is urging more people to learn the skills.

You can read the story here

With the Easter break approaching. St John Ambulance is encouraging all drivers to learn vital first aid skills as roads are expected to be busier than usual.

In 2017, fatalities on NSW roads were the highest recorded since 2010, according to Transport for New South Wales.

St John Ambulance (NSW) training manager Martin Thomas said almost any person can provide assistance at a road traffic accident.

Mr Thomas said everyone should have a first aid kit handy, and more importantly, know how to use it.

"We know that if first aid is applied immediately after a crash there is a much greater chance of survival and injury reduction," he said.

"Knowing first aid saves lives, and you just never know when you're going to need it. Being prepared can make a difference to your safety, or even your families."

Mr Thomas said St John first aid courses are designed to equip people with the knowledge and confidence they need to deal with a first aid situation.

He said they offer a range of courses covering content including resuscitation, defibrillation, asthma, anaphylaxis and the management of various injuries and illnesses.

More information via www.stjohnnsw.com.au/summerkit or call 1300 785 646.