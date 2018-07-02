Do you know an amazing woman?

Have you got a woman in mind?

Outstanding women across the State will deservedly again be thrust into the limelight as the NSW Government calls for nominations for the NSW Women of the Year Awards.

Minister for Women Tanya Davies today officially opened nominations ahead of the 2019 Awards program, which will be celebrating its eighth year.

"These Awards are our chance to recognise exceptional women across the State, particularly those who have excelled despite adversity or made contributions that improve the lives of others," Mrs Davies said.

"Women from all walks of life make outstanding contributions to our communities while overcoming gender inequity to pursue their personal and professional goals."

Earlier this year Professor Hala Zreiqat was named 2018 NSW Woman of the Year for her extraordinary contribution to regenerative medicine and research, as well as an unwavering commitment to improving opportunities for women around the world.

"Whenever I have the opportunity to meet these incredible nominees and hear their stories I am absolutely inspired and in awe of their selfless achievements," Mrs Davies said.

The 2019 NSW Women of the Year Award categories include:





NSW Premier's Woman of the Year

NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year

Community Hero

Harvey Norman Young Woman of the Year

Rex Airlines Regional Woman of the Year

NSW Business Woman of the Year

First State Super Lifetime Achievement

Nominations for 2019 close on Sunday, 11 November 2018. For more information or to nominate visit www.women.nsw.gov.au. The winners will be announced at an Awards ceremony on Thursday March 7, the day before International Women's Day.