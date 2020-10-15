Do you know a special woman? This award might be for them

Founder of Agape Outreach Inc. Theresa Mitchell with Agape's Heart Award winner Chloe Chan at the Heart of Women Awards 2020. Please credit: Jessica Lea Photography

Founder of Agape Outreach Inc. Theresa Mitchell with Agape's Heart Award winner Chloe Chan at the Heart of Women Awards 2020. Please credit: Jessica Lea Photography

IS THERE a woman in your life who goes above and beyond to help out other people around her?

The Heart of Women awards are open for nominations and seeking to celebrate local woman making a difference.

Hosted by Agape Outreach, the Heart of Women awards began in 2016 as a way of celebrating woman who made a difference across a range of community categories including aged care, business and health and disability.

In 2019, Agape Outreach founder Theresa Mitchell said the awards aimed to recognise the unsung women within the community.

“There are many unsung heroines out there making a difference because it is the right thing to do,” she said.

“Most of these people go unnoticed and without compensation.

“These are the stories that inspire more people to see that we can make a difference to others.”

The 2020 awards saw Xenia Schembri nominated as the Woman of the Year for her efforts in counselling and helping those affected by domestic violence.

Ms Schembri started At The Ark – a not-for-profit organisation assisting more than 100 families and individuals in the Tweed and on the Gold Coast dealing with all aspects relating to child sexual abuse and domestic violence.

The Heart of Women awards will be held on Saturday, March 6 2021, see the Agape Outreach website for more details.