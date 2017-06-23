Do you know a 'Mumpreneur'?

TALENTED mums in business from around the country are being encouraged to put their best foot forward and apply for the AusMumpreneur Awards.
The awards, presented by AusMumpreneur and The Women's Business School, recognise the best and brightest in the Australian 'mumpreneur' industry, acknowledging success in business, product development & innovation and customer service.
This event provides a unique opportunity for women from all over Australia to come together to gain new skills, promote their business, connect with fellow mums in business, learn from leading business experts and celebrate the success of the best and brightest in the industry.
Business owners or those who wish to nominate a mumpreneur, can visit the AusMumpreneur website.
Nominations close on Friday, June 30.
The categories that will be judged are:
- AusMumpreneur of the Year
- Rising Star AusMumpreneur of the Year
- Emerging AusMumpreneur of the Year
- Regional Business Award
- Product Innovation Award
- Digital Innovation Award
- Sustainability Award
- Business Excellence Award
- AusMumpreneur Network Excellence Award
- Women's Business School Excellence Award
- Global Brand Award
- Big Idea Award
- Making A Difference Award
- Retail Business Award
- Service Business Award
- Handmade Business Award
The People's Choice Awards:
- Influencer Award
- Customer Service Award
- Making a Difference Award (Business)
- Making a Difference Award (Non-profit)