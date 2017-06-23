Do you know a 'Mumpreneur'?

Awards ceremony aims to celebrate the achievements of mums in business.

TALENTED mums in business from around the country are being encouraged to put their best foot forward and apply for the AusMumpreneur Awards.

The awards, presented by AusMumpreneur and The Women's Business School, recognise the best and brightest in the Australian 'mumpreneur' industry, acknowledging success in business, product development & innovation and customer service.

This event provides a unique opportunity for women from all over Australia to come together to gain new skills, promote their business, connect with fellow mums in business, learn from leading business experts and celebrate the success of the best and brightest in the industry.

Business owners or those who wish to nominate a mumpreneur, can visit the AusMumpreneur website.

Nominations close on Friday, June 30.

The categories that will be judged are:

AusMumpreneur of the Year

Rising Star AusMumpreneur of the Year

Emerging AusMumpreneur of the Year

Regional Business Award

Product Innovation Award

Digital Innovation Award

Sustainability Award

Business Excellence Award

AusMumpreneur Network Excellence Award

Women's Business School Excellence Award

Global Brand Award

Big Idea Award

Making A Difference Award

Retail Business Award

Service Business Award

Handmade Business Award

The People's Choice Awards: