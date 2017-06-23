21°
News

Do you know a 'Mumpreneur'?

23rd Jun 2017 7:30 AM
Awards ceremony aims to celebrate the achievements of mums in business.
Awards ceremony aims to celebrate the achievements of mums in business. Nadezhda1906

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TALENTED mums in business from around the country are being encouraged to put their best foot forward and apply for the AusMumpreneur Awards.

The awards, presented by AusMumpreneur and The Women's Business School, recognise the best and brightest in the Australian 'mumpreneur' industry, acknowledging success in business, product development & innovation and customer service.

This event provides a unique opportunity for women from all over Australia to come together to gain new skills, promote their business, connect with fellow mums in business, learn from leading business experts and celebrate the success of the best and brightest in the industry.

Business owners or those who wish to nominate a mumpreneur, can visit the AusMumpreneur website.

Nominations close on Friday, June 30.

The categories that will be judged are:

  • AusMumpreneur of the Year
  • Rising Star AusMumpreneur of the Year
  • Emerging AusMumpreneur of the Year
  • Regional Business Award
  • Product Innovation Award
  • Digital Innovation Award
  • Sustainability Award
  • Business Excellence Award
  • AusMumpreneur Network Excellence Award
  • Women's Business School Excellence Award
  • Global Brand Award
  • Big Idea Award
  • Making A Difference Award
  • Retail Business Award
  • Service Business Award
  • Handmade Business Award

The People's Choice Awards:

  • Influencer Award
  • Customer Service Award
  • Making a Difference Award (Business)
  • Making a Difference Award (Non-profit)
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  mumpreneur northern rivers business northern rivers mothers women in business

PUTRID MESS: Council and SES remove carcasses from river

PUTRID MESS: Council and SES remove carcasses from river

COUNCIL Rangers and SES volunteers have cleared two dead cows from the Wilsons River which were trapped among a pile of flood debris for several days.

Byron Council leans toward Butler St bypass route

The route of Byron Bay's new CBD bypass.

Byron Shire Council sticks with Butler Street for the Bypass.

Cafe's exotic coffees come with the Lismore heart

Benchtop Espresso artisan coffee and tea in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Unique selection of coffee on offer in Lismore.

'Bloody legend': Red Cross thanks dedicated Lismore donor

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service in Lismore collects blood from blood donors.

Donor clocks up 350 blood donations

Local Partners

Flood appeal funds to be handed over to those in need

LARGE sum of donations ready to provide much needed support to flood affected victims

Reading emails lands SCU student big prize

Southern Cross University Engineering Photo Competition 2017 winner, Jasmine Hollins.

Exciting win comes just in time for world adventure

VIDEO: Exhibition tells the history of LGTBIQ community

Maude Boat steps out at the Tropical Fruits Street Parade 29/12/12.

Lismore Has a Diverse Past is on until June 30 at SCU

'The greatest music ever written' for NORPA benefit

SING FOR A CAUSE: Opera Australia is coming to Lismore for a fundraiser to benefit NORPA.

Opera Australia will perform to help rebuild local facilities.

Is Jay Z coming to Bluesfest 2018?

US recording artist Jay Z performs on stage at a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 'Get Out The Vote' concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 04 November 2016. The US presidential election is scheduled for 08 November 2016. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

MTV ranked him the Greatest MC of all time in 2006

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

A US actor has spilled the beans on Mariah Carey’s “borderline abusive” behaviour on the set of his new movie with Will Ferrell.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

Millionaire’s riches to rags experiment

Businessman Tim Guest swapped his comfortable lifestyle for 10 days to experience what it is like to be homeless.

Businessman discovers harsh realities of homelessness in new series.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Britain's Prince Harry.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

What's in store for Nina and Billie on Offspring?

Kat Stewart and Asher Keddie star in season seven of Offspring.

Proudman sisters return, but their lives aren’t slowing down.

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Rare Land In Town With Building Approval

Lot 2, 89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $1,125,000 to...

This wonderful clean and rare block of level land is within walking distance to everything… shops, beach, cafes and everything Byron Bay's vibrant town centre has...

Rare Land In Town With Building Approval

Lot 2, 89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 0 0 $1,125,000 to...

This wonderful clean and rare block of level land is within walking distance to everything… shops, beach, cafes and everything Byron Bay's vibrant town centre has...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

This quintessential family home has been built for entertaining and coastal living. Designed by Architect Paul Uhlmann, the home enjoys 180 degree views with an...

Fantastic Commercial Investment In Prime Location!

2/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $470,000 ...

Here is an exceptional opportunity to purchase in the ever-popular Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This unit is set over two levels. The lower floor space is...

Perfectly Positioned

5/34 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $750,000 ...

Located directly across from Main Beach and just a short walk from Byron Bay's town centre is this three bedroom unit with lock up garage. This three bedroom unit...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 By Negotiation

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,620,000 to...

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Residents powerless to stop Airbnb ‘party houses’

A photo of a bucks party at a short-term rental in the Watergate Apartments in Melbourne’s Docklands, presented to a Victorian parliamentary committee into changes to laws governing short-stay accommodation.

Residents band together to fight the rise of AirBnB 'party houses'

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!