Do you have what it takes to be Mr Beef 2021?

It started as a bit of fun among friends, but now Mr Beef is one of the most popular events at Casino Beef Week every year.

Do you have what it takes to be the king of beef?

Entries are now open for the 2021 version of the event.

Casino RSM Club, the event’s host, confirmed the event is back on this year via its social media.

“ We’re looking for males of all ages to participate in our prestigious competition, contending for the title of Mr Beef! Major prize up for grabs,” the post said.

The Mr Beef 2019 competition at Casino RSM Club.

Contestants will be aged 18 to 99.

“You don’t need to be a gladiator or a gym junkie, you just need to be willing to get up on stage, have a bit of fun and show us your personality (and some skin),” the RSM posted.

“The most entertaining person will win!

“Every contestant will get a goodies bag and free drinks on the night, just for entering.”

Entry forms are available from the Casino RMS reception.

