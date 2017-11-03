Do you have what it takes to be a good leader?

"FRIENDLY, helpful and passionate about delivering excellence in customer service”, Byron Shire Council's Donna Tucker has won the National Team Leader of the Year award at the 2017 National Local Government Customer Service Awards.

"This is a huge accolade for Donna - she is an incredible leader and her enthusiasm for customer service is infectious,” Byron Shire Council's Acting General Manager, Mark Arnold said.

"She is well deserving of this national award and we congratulate her, and the whole customer service team, for the amazing service they deliver to our community,” he said.

Ms Tucker, who leads a team of nine customer service staff at Byron Shire Council, was shortlisted alongside three other team leaders from across Australia. The Local Government awards attracted more than 40 submissions across seven categories.

In her two years at the council, Ms Tucker has led an array of projects and initiatives, such as introducing extended hours of operation for the council, opening a pop-up office, increasing digital services for customers and introducing a mystery shopper program to identify problem areas and improve customer service throughout the organisation.