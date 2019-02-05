Traditional Ukranian Girls dress Your Story Do you have Ukrainian heritage and don't know where to start looking

Many Australian citizens who originated from the Displaced Persons camps following WW2 have migrated to Australia in the period 1948-51. They have assimilated well into the Australian way of life, working their way through their growth within the Australian family, some keeping hold of Ukrainian traditions as well. Due to Soviet occupation of Ukraine with strict control over travel and information many have lost information of their heritage. Andriy Dorosh native Ukrainian is visiting Australia and offers this service:

The title of my presentation is Family Research and Touring in Ukraine. I will be talking about

- the ways to reveal the mysteries of our ancestors and family research in Ukraine

- family history and background as the way to understand our ancestors and ourselves better

- the possibilities of visiting Ukraine, spending time in Ukraine and our custom made heritage tours

- family reunions

- "Virtual Tours" as a chance to "visit" the ancestral country for those who cannot travel because of health issues or other reasons (http://www.doroshheritagetours.com/virtual-tour)

Also, my point is to explain what is real Ukraine today and promote it as a tourist destination

Please check the following website for details of where you can meet Andriy in your locality:

https://www.ukrainetours.online/march-2019-australian-itinerary

Telephone enquiries can be made with Ivan Semciw 0400 218 212