Do you have the Northern Rivers' cutest pet?

Petbarn is searching for Australia's cutest puppy or kitten of the year. MaxPixel's contributors

PETBARN is calling for Northern Rivers locals to nominate their four-legged friend to be Australia's first puppy or kitten of the year, celebrating the achievement of raising healthy pets.

Puppy and kitten owners can nominate their pet to be the Puppy or Kitten of the Year on Petbarn Facebook page from today until October 15, and also vote for their favourite entry.

By entering a photo of your puppy or kitten at the Petbarn Facebook page, Northern Rivers locals and their pets will be in the running to win the grand prize, a $1,000 Petbarn voucher.

One puppy and one kitten will be crowned as the winners if they receive the highest number of votes across Australia, and in addition Petbarn will choose two more major prize winners with runners up in each state and territory.

At 63%, Australia has one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world with 5.7 million of Australia's 9.2 million households home to a pet.

Petbarn Lismore Store Manager, Tracy Simpson said her expert team have all the advice pet parents need to give young puppies and kittens the best start in life.

"A new puppy or kitten is like a new family member and just like the rest of the family, you want to ensure they stay healthy, safe and happy,” Ms Simpson said.

"Raising a young pet is not always easy, but the benefit of spending time training and providing the care they need during the first 18 months will be a well-behaved cat or dog for years to come.

"We offer tools such as a new puppy or kitten check-list, advice for puppy proofing the home and what food to buy, as well as a wide range of services including puppy training, grooming, and veterinary care.”

Pet insurance is another important aspect to consider for your new puppy or kitten.

"As living creatures, just like children, pets will need medical check-ups from time to time. Taking out pet insurance can save you up to 80% on vet consultations, surgery and medicines,” she said.

For more information or to get pet insurance, visit www.petbarn.com.au/services/pet-insurance.

Download a free Puppy Guide here: https://www.petbarn.com.au/petspot/puppy/care-and-maintenance-puppy/puppy-guide/ and Kitten Guide here: https://www.petbarn.com.au/petspot/kitten/care-and-maintenance-kitten/kitten-guide/