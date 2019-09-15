Do you have memories of going to school at Lismore High?

LISMORE High School has entered the one-year countdown to its centenary celebrations in September 2020.

Lismore High School was officially opened in September 1920 after seven years of lobbying from the local community for a secondary school in the town. It moved into its new buildings in Lake St, North Lismore, in July 1920.

The laying of the foundation stone in November 1918 by local member George Nesbitt MLA was reported by The Northern Star: "Today's function at North Lismore will mark a step forward in the unending educational advance in these districts. The transition of Lismore from a remote country village to one of the most prosperous and up to date cities of this state has been rapid.”

Lismore High School quickly grew to be the first country- based first class high school in NSW by 1929, with students initially coming from as far north as Murwillumbah and later Mullumbimby, and students travelling from across the district by bus or on the North Coast mail train.

"Lismore High School has played a dominant role in many people's education and lives since its inception 99 years ago and it is hoped that past students in large numbers will attend the three-day celebrations scheduled for September 11, 12 and 13 next year,” organiser Chris Williams said.

The history of the school will be on display at Lismore High in Dalley St and tours of the three sites will take place on September 12.

A gala dinner is planned for the Saturday night and group reunions on Sunday with a special 100-year edition of The Lens, the school magazine, also available.

All former students are encouraged to attend the centenary celebrations in September 2020.

A website has been set up at https:/Lismore-h.schools.nsw.gov.au via the About Us/alumni tabs or LHS.centenary@gmail.com.