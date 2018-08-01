Do you have any hidden gems in the attic?

TOP ME UP, NETTIE: CWA Kyogle Evening Branch president Odette Nettleton with cookery officer Debbie Reid preparing themselves for the first Antiques and Collectables Roadshow in Kyogle.

THEY are known for doing things differently and this month their antiques roadshow will be a first for the CWA Kyogle Evening Branch.

CWA member Julie Kilpatrick proposed the idea and leads the charge for this unusual event.

Antiques and collectables expert Jeremy Watson-Bell will give a general appraisal of the displayed items on the day.

Private valuations are available on the day for a fee.

CWA president Odette Nettleton said they were still looking for more items to display at the Antiques and Collectables Roadshow on August 11 at the Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall.

"We welcome members of the community to bring their items," Ms Nettleton said.

CWA refreshments are available, and entry to the roadshow is by gold coin donation.

Items are to be brought in between 9am and 10am on the day, to be booked in for display.

It opens at 10am and the first general appraisal will start at 10.30am.

Note that jewellery must be worn as security cannot cover such small items.

A limited number of trading tables are available at a fee of $20 each. Call Julie Kilpatrick on 6632 2868 to book a table.