TICK THE RIGHT STUFF IN: Balina Shire Council is placing stickers on recycling bins in the shire so residents can easily find out what can go in the bin. Pictured are council's waste customer service officer Jeremy Chandler and Samala Heart, council's waste education officer, with the stickers.
News

Do you get confused about what goes in which bin?

Graham Broadhead
by
19th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE have been significant changes in recent times about what can go in which garbage bin in Ballina Shire.

The big change was in recycling, with China no longer accepting recyclables from Australia that have small amounts of contamination.

That changed what you can put in the recycling bin, meaning soft plastics and others items could no longer by placed in the yellow-lidded bin in Ballina Shire.

Yes, it can be confusing.

But Ballina Shire Council is currently moving across the shire applying stickers to all council-serviced bins.

Council's waste education officer, Samala Heart, said the stickers are being applied "to help clarify what items go in which bin”.

"Residents in urban areas can expect three new stickers - one each for their recycling, organics and landfill bins.

"Rural residents will receive a sticker for both their recycling and landfill bins.”

Council also will be replacing damaged lids and providing residents with a Recycle Right magnet for their fridge.

"Placing correct items in the bins not only avoids the extra cost of resources and equipment needed to do additional sorting, but also keeps the quality of our recycling and organics high so that they can be reprocessed,” Ms Heart said.

"The waste industry relies on residents to put recyclable and compostable items in the right bin so they can have a second life.”

Council representatives will be placing the stickers directly onto council-serviced bin lids over the coming months.

Residents are asked to ensure bins are presented to the kerbside on their allocated bin day and to leave them out for the day if possible.

As the landfill and recycling bins are collected fortnightly, it may take a number of visits to complete the sticker applications for each property.

For a full A-Z guide of what goes in which bin, visit ballina.nsw.gov.au (search bin guide).

ballina shire counci garbage northern rivers community organics bin recycling bin
Lismore Northern Star

