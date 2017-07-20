Do you fancy a run to Bruns from Byron?

RUNNING is fun with friends and you can get a great discount when you register a group entry. With the annual Byron2Bruns Beach Run scheduled for August 27, now is the time to get the body ready. For those who have not done the run before, concerns about personal preparation may be standing in the way of going online and entering. The organisers have a great offer to help would- be entrants boost their readiness and confidence and to encourage groups to come together.

How about a Sand Running Coaching Clinic to be held at the Brunswick Surf Club on July 23? This is a gold-coin-donation event and, like the beach run itself, all proceeds go to Brunswick SLSC. The day will be kid friendly and there is a sandcastle building contest, with prizes in various categories, happening at the same time.

The clinic will be delivered by a local fitness expert and surf club member and will focus particularly on sand running techniques. Book your spot for this great session at Byron2Bruns Beach Run on Facebook or go online to byron2brunsbeachrun.com.