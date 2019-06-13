Do you believe? Man shares strange encounter with UFO

A man has taken to social media to share his strange encounter with an identified flying object near Kyogle.

CUE X Files music, a man has shared his strange encounter of a potential unexplained flying object near Kyogle and apparently he's not the only one to have witnessed it.

On Monday, Paul Nicolas Brown took to the Kyogle (the friendly town's) Facebook page, posting: "At Sherwood just north of Grevillia last night about 10pm a diamond shaped thing with green and red flashing lights high up north east towards border ranges. Stayed in same spot for over an hour, would go dull then flash up again continually".

"Originally I thought 'drone', as same lights were apparently about 12 months ago getting around. Went outside to see how far away and wait for it... looked up... south of it was a star like light with a green diamond shape around it, not one, but two, that's right two... and to the south west, another one!, none of these flashing, just a green light. Was sober at the time too, so no, wasn't seeing things. Keep an eye out peoples for ET!"

Mr Brown's post received a total of 56 reactions and 38 comments were left, with some people agreeing they had seen it before.

In the comment thread, Mr Brown confirmed he didn't film the "diamond shaped thing with green and red flashing lights".

Walter R von Sturler: "It blew me away so much I posted it straight away last night".

Kristin Wimble: "I've actually witnessed this a few times, I'd love to know what it is".

Amanda Jay: "Last time I said this on Facebook I got contacted by some so called experts etc. best to keep it to yourself - I witnessed this in a group of people and it came down close to us near Busbys Flat which is west of Casino".

Kym Watling: "Thanks for the report Paul. We're up the road... were there any noises?"

Paul Nicholas Brown: "No noises Kym just flashing on and off."

Kym Watling: "We've been hearing this since 2015. Only one other neighbour has heard it. We think it's a seismic/acoustic phenomenon, a 'brontide'".