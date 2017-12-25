Do we need new national parks to protect koalas?

The plight of koalas may be more dramatic than you are aware of.

THE majority of Lismore and Ballina voters support the creation of new National Parks to protect koalas from logging and land-clearing.

A recent poll commissioned by the North Coast Environment Council found 70 per cent of respondents supported the idea in two ReachTEL polls.

NCEC spokesperson Susie Russell said there was a lot of concern about the plight of koalas.

"Almost 90% of participants in the polling had some awareness of the plight of the koala, with about 50% being very aware," Ms Russell said.

"If we want to save the koala and stop its populations declining, we need to protect the forests where the koalas live.

"With the State Government poised to release its State-wide Koala Strategy, this is a timely reminder, that unless existing koala populations across all tenures including public State Forests are given protection, this animal will continue its trajectory towards extinction," she said.

Analysis by the North East Forest Alliance showed 24,000 thousand hectares of high quality koala habitat has been cleared in the last 10 years.

"Any Koala Strategy which solely focuses on private land purchases and fails to address the massive habitat destruction on public land will be a failure before the ink is dry.

Ms Russell said "the koala is our canary in the coal mine".

"As temperatures rise across the country and place our native wildlife and forests under even more stress, we need serious and drastic action to address our biodiversity crisis, as more and more animals and plants are threatened with extinction.

"Clearly, this polling suggests that there is significant support for genuine action. It's now up to the NSW Government to show it is listening," Ms Russell said.