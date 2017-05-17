Do we need a bigger levee for Lismore?

EXPERTS at Floodplain Management Australia (FMA) said the levee was not the cause of the devastating floods in Lismore late March.

FMA President Ian Dinham said the levee had kept out several floods since it was completed in 2005, however it was only built to withstand the height of a one in 10-year levee.

"This event was larger than a one in 10-year flood so the levee over topped, as it was planned to do. The CBD was flooded, but the flooding occurred in a controlled and predictable manner, maximising the time available for people to prepare to evacuate," Mr Dinham said.

As the Lismore community rebuilds after this natural disaster, FMA wants everyone to be prepared for future floods in the region.

"We would like to see flood planning done at the individual property level because of the risk there, businesses need to have a plan in place and the SES can help them with their planning for future floods where it may over top again, and it will," Mr Dinham said.

"We would encourage people to take steps to make sure their stock is moveable, they have somewhere to put it, they obey the warnings in time and flood proof materials are used - until such time as a greater level of protection is achieved."

A suggested FMA strategy, that could minimise the potential devastation of future floods in Lismore, is to build the levee to withstand a bigger flood.

However the proximity of current buildings and topography may preclude the levee being built to a one in 100-year flood level.

"I would certainly support the council reviewing the level of protection to ascertain whether a higher level of protection can be achieved," Mr Dinham said.

"But with the differences of opinion (in the community), people not wanting their views of the river obstructed by a levee, all those social impacts, its going to be interesting if council decides it wants to go down that route."