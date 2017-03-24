DO NOT MISS: Ten things to do this week

1. Relay for Life: An overnight community event where teams participate in a relay style walk to raise funds for Cancer Council NSW. It brings the whole community together for a night of fun, entertainment, celebration and remembrance. Its organised by a local volunteer organising committee. Ballina Relay for Life is raising funds for The Cancer Council and will be held at Ballina's Kingsford Smith Park, Bentinck St, from 3pm on Saturday until 8am Sunday morning. Gates will open at noon for the event, which will include market stalls and entertainment throughout the afternoon.

2. Tubular Bells For Two: Two musicians juggle over twenty instruments live on stage in a spellbinding performance. A multi-award winning sell-out hit at festivals around the world. Composed by Mike Oldfield in 1973, the album went on to sell over 30 million copies. Now, more than 40 years on, two young Australian multi-instrumentalists, Aiden Roberts and Daniel Holdsworth, are presenting this modern masterpiece in a spectacular live event. The duo is litterally rushed off their feet as they rush around a sea of instruments. It is an intricately choreographed, thrilling piece of tight rope theatre. It is one of the most innovative musical performances to grace the stage in many years. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Saturday from 7.30pm. Fixed Price: Adult $51, Child $25, Concession $46.

3. Blithe Spirit by Ballina Players: Charles Condomine, a successful novelist, wishes to learn about the occult for a novel he is writing, and he arranges for an eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, to hold a séance at his house. At the séance, she inadvertently summons Charles's first wife, Elvira, who has been dead for seven years. Only Charles can see or hear Elvira, and his second wife, Ruth, does not believe that Elvira exists until a floating vase is handed to her out of thin air. At the Players Theatre, 24 Swift St, Ballina, this Saturday and Sunday. For details visit ballinaplayers.com.au.

4. Blue Moon Cabaret: The School of Arts has been producing a series of hugely popular Blue Moon Cabarets for over 20 years. The Cabarets present a wonderfully diverse array of the performance arts: comedy, poetry, music, dance ensembles, acrobatics and circus. The licensed events feature an evening of fine food, wines and stunning entertainment that have developed into sellout shows over many years. This cabaret features Sara Tindley and Michael Turner, Asta Godden, No Frills Twins, Vasudha Harte, Michael Toon, Maple, Hartje and Mika, Jane Treasure, Rindi Harradine and Pandora's Karavan, among other artists. At the Nimbin School of Arts, 47 Cullen St, Nimbin, this Saturday from 6.30pm.

5. Superheroes Kids Party: Super Heroes Fancy Dress Party and Disco with DJ Mitchy Witchy from 5pm. Children of all ages welcome. Get your super heroe on and dance come party with otehr children. Prizes for best dressed! At Cherry Street Sports Club this Saturday from 5pm. Parents' supervision required at all times. Food available. Free event.

6. Eltham Film Night - Where am I Going?: Eltham Community Foundation presents the smash Italian comedy Where am I Going? This Italian comedy is A not-so-subtle dig at the Italian obsession of pursuing a cushy job-for life in the Italian public service, with its generous pension, and the seeming impossibility of termination. English subtitles. Rated M. Meal and movie: $22 from 6pm or movie only $10 at 7.30pm. Bookings advised on 6629 1131 or email elthamcommunityfoundation@gmail.com Funds raised will be used to secure the Eltham Railway Cottage. At Eltham Hall, Mayfield St, Eltham, this Saturday March25 from 6pm.

7. The Coming War on China screening: This new documentary by award-winning journalist and filmmaker John Pilger is one of his most timely and urgent investigations. As Trump threatens China with a trade war and worse, this film is both a warning and an inspiring story of people's resistance. With video introduction by John Pilger. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, March 29, from 6.30pm. 6.30pm. $18.30. 15+.

8. An Evening With A. C. Grayling: Philosopher A.C. Grayling discusses his new book The Age of Genius: The Seventeenth Century and the Birth of the Modern Mind. A.C. Grayling is the Master of the New College of the Humanities, London, and its Professor of Philosophy, and the author of over thirty books of philosophy, biography, history of ideas, and essays. His new book, The Age of Genius, was published by Bloomsbury in April 2016. He is a columnist for Prospect magazine, and was for a number of years a columnist on The Guardian and Times. He has contributed to many leading newspapers in the UK, US and Australia, and to BBC radios 4, 3, 2 and the World Service, for which he did the annual 'Exchanges at the Frontier' series; and he has often appeared on television. He has twice been a judge on the Booker Prize, in 2015 serving as the Chair of the judging panel. He is a Vice President of the British Humanist Association, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Thursday, March 30, from 6pm. $35.

9. Hedda Gabler by Lismore Theatre Company: Lismore Theatre Company presents Hedda Gabler, Henrik Ibsen's classic stage masterpiece. The title role of Hedda is considered one of the greatest dramatic roles in theatre. Many famous actresses have played Hedda, including Glenda Jackson, Diana Rigg, Ingrid Bergman, Kate Blanchett and Judy Davis, and the part has been referred to as "the female Hamlet". This production, directed by David Addenbrooke, features Sharon Brodie in the title role of Hedda. Supporting Sharon will be Graham Whittingham, Jenny Dowell, Kylie Fuad, Charles Derek, and Vilma Giacomini. At Rochdale Theatre, Goonellabah, from Friday. For details visit lismoretheatrecompany.org.au/

10. Blakebrook Public School 110th Celebration Fete: Blakebrook Public School is celebrating 110 years of quality teaching and learning in the Northern Rivers this month. This event will be an evening fete featuring photos and items from the school's archives, classroom displays, stalls, food, games of skill and other family entertainment. All Northern Rivers community members, past students and staff are invited to attend to share fond memories and stories. At Blakebrook Public School grounds, 417 Rosehill Rd, Blakebrook, on Friday, March 31, from 5pm.