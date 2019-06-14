'Do it for KD': Curry's rallying call

Steph Curry has called on his teammates to dig deep.

STEPH Curry has offered a long list of things motivating the Golden State Warriors to extend their NBA season once more and keep alive the chase for a third-straight championship.

Winning for injured teammate Kevin Durant certainly ranks No. 1 heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

A victory in the last game at Oracle Arena is right up there, too.

"I don't think much needs to be said about the motivation that we have or are going to have tomorrow... To protect our home court, feed off our crowd's energy, play for 'K' and try to keep our season alive," Curry said.

"There are a lot of things that you can kind of tap into for energy tomorrow. We'll be ready."

Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and the Raptors are playing for Canada's first NBA crown, not to mention the country's first major title since the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993.

Toronto lead the series 3-2 series and are 3-0 on the Warriors' home floor this season.

"For some reason I think both teams are really good road teams and have been all season," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "That's one thing.

Kevin Durant underwent surgery after injury his achilles in Game 5.

"Two, two really tough-minded teams playing and you've got to be a little more tough-minded on the road.

"And I think a lot of those games probably could have went either way."

The Warriors might have to overcome being both emotionally and physically spent after watching two-time reigning Finals MVP Durant rupture his achilles just 12 minutes into his comeback game after a month out with a strained calf. Durant announced Wednesday on Instagram the severity of his injury and that he had undergone surgery.

The Warriors also lost reserve big man Kevon Looney as he re-aggravated a cartilage fracture in his right collarbone area, and he remains questionable for Thursday.

Klay Thompson expects more energy than ever given the Warriors have recently gone through, not to mention all of the highs and lows during 47 seasons at Oracle.

Kawhi Leonard has reigned supreme so far in the series. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

"We're just thinking about enjoying this last show at Oracle we're about to give our fans. And I expect our fans to be the loudest they have ever been, especially in the name of Kevin and bringing his type of spirit he would bring to the fight and the competitiveness," he said.

Meanwhile, Leonard goes into game six with 710 points this play-off campaign - fifth on the NBA's single post-season scoring list. Michael Jordan's 759 points in 1992 tops the list.

"He's a gamer. He's shown that. He's a Finals MVP back in the San Antonio Spurs days for a reason," Curry said of Leonard.

"He just makes winning plays. He's obviously expanded his game since then and shown offensively how dynamic he is. He requires attention at all times."