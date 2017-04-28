DNA testing nabs alleged repeated thief

POLICE have made an arrest regarding a 2012 incident and two 2016 incidents thanks to DNA testing.

Senior Constable David Henderson said on October 7, 2012 a car was stolen from West Street Casino.

It was located a day later on Fairway Drive, and fingerprints were taken and there was no immediate match.

The prints were kept on file.

On July 16, 2016 a car was broken into on High Street Casino.

A handbag was stolen and and later located with blood on it on Hotham Street.

DNA samples were taken.

There was no immediate match and the DNA was kept on file.

On August 26, 2016 a car was broken into on Hotham Street Casino.

A blood sample was taken.

Yesterday, police from the Richmond Target Action Group arrested an 18-year-old Casino man in relation to the above three incidents, snr const Henderson said.

He was charged with three counts of destroy property, three counts of larceny and one count of take and drive conveyance.

He will appear in both Casino Childrens and Local Courts next month.