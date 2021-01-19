DNA results yet to be finalised in cannabis truck haul case

Two men have been charged with carrying 85kg of cannabis in the back of a Pantech truck Byron Bay yesterday.

DNA evidence is yet to be filed in the case against two men charged with carrying a commercial quantity of cannabis concealed in a truck.

Phu Long Tien, 24, and Quan Khai Tran, 23, from the Brisbane suburb of Inala, were arrested on the night of November 19 last year.

Police will allege they had stopped the truck travelling north on the Pacific Highway at Ewingsdale and after searching the vehicle, found 84kg of cannabis.

The men are each charged with supplying a commercial quantity of cannabis and drug possession.

Police will allege the cannabis was concealed in the rear of the truck.

Mr Tien is also charged with recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime and Mr Tran is also facing a larceny charge.

No formal pleas have been entered to the allegations.

The accused were not required to appear when the case went briefly before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

Their lawyer, Mr Nguyen, told the court his office had not yet received a brief of evidence.

Police prosecutor Sgt Chris Martin said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had advised some documents to be included in the brief of evidence were not yet complete.

“The police are just waiting on DNA results,” Sgt Martin said.

Sgt Martin said it was unclear how much longer the prosecution required to finalise the brief.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the case to February 15.