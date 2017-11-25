Djurra, a Bundjalung story at centre of festival

DJURRA, the latest dance theatre project developed by NORPA, is not an easy piece for actors or dancers, it's complex, and it includes elements of aboriginal culture that require respect but also has to be entertaining.

So the pressure is on.

Actor Damion Hunter, one of the four actors involved, admits the job has bene challenging.

"This is my first dance theatre piece so it's been an interesting learning experience,” he said.

"All artists like a challenge to to rise up to and I'm very lucky this piece gave me an avenue for that.

"The elements of theatre are there, we are just adding a layer of movement on to that.”

Djurra was directed by Kirk Page and inspired by a Bundjalung creation story.

The story is told through a series of interwoven vignettes.

The piece uses dance, First Nation monologues and striking viodeo to offer a new locally-devised thatre experience.

Damion Hunter grew up in Karratha in the Pilbara region of Western Australia

Following high school, the actor began his training at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) and was later accepted into the prestigious National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA).

Damion Hunter is also working as a tecaher in Lismore, where he moved with his family 18 months ago.

The actor said he has been blessed to be able to inmerse himself on Bundjalung culture.

"It's been great to learn a Baundjalung creation story and given permission to tell it,” he said.

"As an actor, I am the conduit to tell peorple stories, and the more special those stories are, the better I feel, so to be given a Bundjalung story to present to a Bundjalung community is quite a thrill.

Tickets to the opening night of Djurra on Wednesday have now sold out.

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, from Wednesday 29 to December 2. For details visit norpa.org.au.